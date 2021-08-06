Update: Popular Montana Lake Will Open Up Again This Weekend

While there is no certainty that things won't change again, we thought we should update you on a story we posted a couple of days ago.

Because firefighters needed to be able to drop in and scoop water, a closure of the popular recreation areas of the Lower Holter Lake near Helena was implemented. Now we've received word from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks that Lower Holter Lake will re-open to recreational boating and other uses effective at 8 p.m. tonight (Friday, August 6).

The need for the closure August 4 had to do with the Harris Mountain Fire, which at the time was estimated at over 31,000 acres and only about 20% contained. Cause of the fire, discovered July 23, is believed to be lightning. The fire-fighting planes scooping water from Lower Holter Lake are being re-assigned to fire operations elsewhere, and the closure is no longer needed.

Of course fires in this area and across other western states are a rapidly changing situation, and recreationalists should be aware that this or other closures could be ordered again in the future with short notice.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a good resource page for fire updates and closures, which, if you're heading to a lake, the mountains or camping, you might want to keep it handy. Questions can also be directed to the FWP Region 4 office at 406-454-5840.