Acton Recreation Area Defaced By Vandalism: Got A Tip?

The Montana-Dakota office of the Bureau of Land Management is hoping someone might know who was responsible for a rash of recent violations at the Acton Recreation Area, located about 20 miles north of Billings.

Illegally cut tree.

In a 4/3/25 post on social media, the BLM shared pictures of the damages and related violations. Fences were destroyed for firewood. A person (or persons) burned a pile of pallets, littering fire pits with hundreds of nails. A live tree was chopped down, and an abandoned campsite left a pickup load of stuff, including buckets, a tent, camp chairs and garbage.

Fences were destroyed.

Vandalism on Montana public lands is increasing.

Mark Jacobsen, Public Affairs/Media Relations with the Montana-Dakota BLM office, said they've seen an uptick of vandalism or other rule-breaking on public lands in recent years, largely attributed to a fresh influx of new residents.

Newcomers to the Treasure State may have moved here from places that lack much access to public land, Jacobsen noted, and they may not be familiar with rules and proper etiquette when recreating on our state or federal lands.

This is not "leave no trace."

Real Montanans aren't down with this behavior.

Jacobsen added that it's heartening to see the response from longtime residents, who are generally outraged when we see this type of behavior. Another vandalism incident involving copious amounts of orange paint recently occurred on BLM land near Miles City. The bureau shared details, and thanks to the public, the individuals responsible were held accountable.

Fencing chopped for firewood.

If you have any information regarding this destruction of property on the Acton Recreation Area, please contact the Billings Field Office at 406-896-5013. Also, if you see someone breaking laws on BLM land, the agency encourages you to safely note any details (vehicle make, license plate number, etc) and report it to officials.

Stay on the trail!

Public lands are for all of us to enjoy responsibly. Disrespectful guests like the individual(s) featured in this story can ruin a good thing for everyone. Don't be that person. Do report illegal activity.

