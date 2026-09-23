Are you familiar with the AC/DC song Whole Lotta Rosie? The 1977 hit is a Classic Rock staple, and the intro lyrics to the song almost fit our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet to a tee.

Wanna tell you a story 'bout a woman I know

Ah, come to lovin', she steals the show

She ain't exactly pretty, ain't exactly small

The song instantly popped into my head when Rosie arrived at our studios today. Replace the word "woman" to "dog," and it's perfect.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Rosie is ready for a loving home now.

Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, said Rosie first arrived at the shelter a few weeks ago. She was quickly adopted. Yay! Then she came back. Boo.

Her adopter had to return sweet Rosie because of health issues. Not Rosie's... she appears to be in great health; the human's.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

An older dog with lots of life left in her.

The Lab/Pitt/maybe-something-else mix is 8, but don't let that number deter you. She has the energy of a 2-year-old dog. She is goofy, curious, very friendly, and rocks a huge smile.

Rosie is easy to love and would make a great couch buddy or adventure pal.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. Advanced is the place to go if you need a job fast or need to find great workers for your business.

Bands That Used the Same Name at the Same Time Looking back on some of the biggest band name battles. Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli