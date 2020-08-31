Warrior Wishes Giving Out Backpacks to Local School Kids

Warrior Wishes Montana will be giving away backpacks full of school supplies for any kids who need them today (Monday 8/31).

According to a post on the Warrior Wishes Montana Facebook page, the group received 285 school backpacks for kids late last week. Over the weekend, the backpacks were filled with school supplies and other necessities.

Today (Monday) beginning at 5 p.m., Warrior Wishes Montana will be handing out the backpacks to local school kids who need them at the GMC / Cadillac dealership, located on Billings' west end at 840 Shiloh Road.

Backpacks will be handed out until they're gone, so plan to arrive early to the giveaway.

If you or your family doesn't need a backpack but would like to volunteer for the event, Warrior Wishes Montana needs your help. Just show up by 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Monday 8/31) at the GMC / Cadillac dealership at Shiloh and King Avenue West.



Warrior Wishes Montana has another event planned for next month, with Smash-N-Dash 3 scheduled for Saturday, September 12 at Fat Fender Freddy's in Laurel from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. CLICK HERE to find out more about this fundraiser.

Warrior Wishes Montana is a Non-Profit Organization founded and run by Veterans we are a public benefit with specific focus of assistance to Veterans and their families.