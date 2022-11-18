Farmer Finishers from Paul: It’s a Busy Time of Year in Billings!

It's always busy when we get to this time of year. We just wrapped up the Flakes trip giveaway party over the weekend and now Flakesgiving is upon us.

Can you believe how fast time goes?

Go Bobcats.

If you are going to help us tomorrow we have a driver meeting at 10:15 SHARP to coordinate our delivery process. Each year we make about 450 deliveries to shut-ins, persons with disabilities, or senior citizens who aren't physically able to grab a box and bring it home. Many people drive for us every year and bring their kids to show them how lucky they are to have food on the table. After that, they head to lunch or home for the game.

As of today, we reached our goal for the meals, and now anything coming in after will stay within the foundation fund for more future work to help some people out in our great state. You folks out there and businesses really do make a difference.

Some more great news for next week if you are traveling for the holiday, the weather is going to be awesome. Lots of sunshine to burn the snow off, including the pass.

By next Friday the busiest shopping day of the year will be sunny and 50.

Please keep in mind all the businesses that gave back to the community this week and show them your appreciation for their commitment to our little town. Thanks for all your help.

Get your snow cleaned up this weekend, use your Bobcat. Maybe take a hike in the hills, you may see a Bobcat. And maybe get a sandwich for the game Saturday from Jimmie Johns, I recommend the Bobcat.

Still haven't decided who I'm for yet on this big weekend...

See ya Monday at 5 a.m. or tomorrow for Flakesgiving.