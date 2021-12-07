Watch the Trailer for A Montana Filmmaker’s Intense New Horror Movie

It's been exciting to see the Montana film industry growing more and more over the past few years. Just a few weeks ago, we got to check out a ton of features and shorts that were produced locally at the Montana Film Festival over at the Roxy Theater, including the terrific new independent drama Montana Story.

Next month, a new horror movie is going to be released from a Montana-based filmmaker. It's called The Free Fall, and you can watch the trailer for it right now.

It's the first solo feature from director Adam Stilwell, who previously made a documentary-style film about five filmmakers investigating a secluded community in the wilderness of Montana.

The movie stars Shawn Ashmore (who played Iceman in the original X-Men movies) and Andrea Londo from Netflix's Narcos.

When and Where Will You Be Able to See The Free Fall?

The Free Fall is set to be released on January 14th, and will be out both in theaters and through video-on-demand simultaneously.

Looks cool! I'm always down for some interesting horror, and this movie looks like it will deliver. Plus, it's always exciting to see someone from the Montana film scene finding success.

Think you'll be checking out The Free Fall when it gets released in January? What upcoming releases are you most excited to see? I know I've been trying to catch up on a lot of stuff around this time - gotta make sure my 2021 Top Ten List is in order!

