We Should Be Saying the Names of Fallen Officers (OPINION)

Hey, NBA, MLB, NFL: do any of you know who Tamarris Bohannon is? Let me fill you in. He's the Black St. Louis policeman who was shot and killed this weekend while protecting the city of St Louis, according to ABC News. In fact, according to the article, seven other police officers have died in St. Louis since June. But can you name them? Probably not. They never get mentioned. It's never a big deal and they apparently don't matter. Well, they do matter and you better start realizing how important they are or your cities will be the next ones to be overtaken by crime and lawlessness.

65 law enforcement officers have been killed in the first half of 2020 according to the "Latest Fatality Report" released by the National Law Force Memorial and Museum. We seldom hear their stories or tales about their kids or their families. We jump to conclusions that all cops are bad when a Black American is shot by police. What about the 538 people who aren't Black who have been shot by police officers this year as of August 31, 2020 (see the report from statista.com). Don't they matter? Can anyone give you any of their names? I doubt it. Keep praying. See ya tomorrow at 5.