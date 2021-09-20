Billings Police are still looking for a suspect who was involved in a stabbing over the weekend near a downtown hotel.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to 3314 1st Avenue North at 5:46 am on Sunday morning for a stabbing near the Bourbon Street Hotel Tower III in downtown Billings.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a 42-year old woman who had been stabbed, but her injuries were "non-life threatening," according to the report. She was transported to a Billings hospital for treatment.

In the post, Billings Police say the suspect who stabbed the woman is "unknown at this time," but an investigation is on-going, and there's no "perceived threat to public at this time," according to Sgt. Kramer of the Billings Police Department.

No further details about the incident were available at the time this story was posted.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)