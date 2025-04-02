Adorable ‘Dana’ is Ready for Adoption in Billings

Halfway through the week, and that means it's time for another edition of Wet Nose Wednesday! If you're new, here's how it works.: Each week, we feature a different adoptable pet from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings.

A representative from the shelter stops by our studios, and we chat about the pet on the radio. The shelter typically brings a dog, but occasionally, we feature a cat. We suspect this is because most cats hate car rides. The dog today is a good-looking girl named Dana.

Credit Mark Wilson, TSM Credit Mark Wilson, TSM loading...

Dana is a six-year-old Dutch Shepherd mix.

Lanky, with a gorgeous brindle coat, Dana has been a guest at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter twice. The first time, she arrived as a stray with a mouth full of porcupine quills. Shelter veterinarians got her fixed up and she was adopted.

Round two... Dana was returned to YVAS as a surrender. Reportedly, the landlord did not approve of Dana's owner having a dog. Sad, right?

Those eyes! That smile! Credit Mark Wilson, TSM Those eyes! That smile! Credit Mark Wilson, TSM loading...

She's incredibly sweet.

Dana loves car rides and laps, said Derek Wulf, Humane Education Coordinator at YVAS. She's great with kids but can be protective of her dog bowl or treats when other dogs are present. Our radio show host noted that her fur doesn't seem to shed much, with is always a plus.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is the largest animal shelter in Montana. You can browse all of the pets currently available for adoption at the shelter HERE.

Thank you, Shipton's Big R, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

