Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Flerkin

The weeks featured Wet Nose from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is Flerkin. He's a one-year old male Siamese domestic house cat that's available for adoption.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Flerkin:

Flerkin is SUPER affectionate and loves to get cuddles from his humans. He also doesn’t seem to mind other animals. Flerkin neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped. He is currently hanging out at the west end Petsmart and ready to head to his forever home. He had quite a bit of dental work done, and now only has a four teeth left - which means he will need to eat wet food for the rest of his life.

If you would like to meet Flerkin, or find out more about adopting him, CLICK HERE.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

UPDATE: Barnaby, the 4-month old Lab mix, found his forever home!

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

CLICK HERE to see the DOGS looking for their person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

CLICK HERE to check out the CATS waiting to be adopted at YVAS.

The upcoming YVAS Spay and Neuter Clinic is completely full, and there's a need for extra supplies, especially towels. A covered drop-off bin is available for donations anytime at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter at 1735 Monad Road.