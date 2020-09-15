Soda Station Opens on West End, Heiko’s Bakery Reopening

A popular bakery is reopening under new ownership, and a spot to get "adventurous" sodas is now open on the west end.

Located at 1720 Shiloh Road, Soda Station opened this past Friday and features a nearly endless number of flavor combinations. Here are a few unique flavors that caught my eye on the Soda Station's menu:

406 : Dr. Pepper with Raspberry, Coconut, Huckleberry, and Half & Half cream.

: Dr. Pepper with Raspberry, Coconut, Huckleberry, and Half & Half cream. The Big Sky : Coca-Cola with Pineapple and Coconut Cream.

: Coca-Cola with Pineapple and Coconut Cream. Howdy : Mountain Dew with Blue Raspberry, Pineapple, and Coconut Cream.

: Mountain Dew with Blue Raspberry, Pineapple, and Coconut Cream. Moon Over Montana: Soda Water with sugar free Strawberry, Fresh Lemon, and Apple Cider Vinegar.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

There are "no more boring sodas" at Soda Station, with plans to open more locations around the area. Support this local business weekdays from 7:30am to 9pm, until 10pm on Friday's, and Saturday they're open 9am to 10pm.

After being closed almost a month, Heiko's Bakery was planning on reopening under new ownership beginning at 7am tomorrow (9/16). The new owners, who also run Miss Gigi's Sweets in downtown Billings, posted on their Facebook page late tonight (9/15) that "due to a family emergency," both Miss Gigi's Sweets and Heiko's Bakery will not be open tomorrow (Wednesday 9/16).

No further details on when Heiko's Bakery will reopen have been posted at the time of this article.