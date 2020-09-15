Soda Station Opens on West End, Heiko’s Bakery Reopening
A popular bakery is reopening under new ownership, and a spot to get "adventurous" sodas is now open on the west end.
Located at 1720 Shiloh Road, Soda Station opened this past Friday and features a nearly endless number of flavor combinations. Here are a few unique flavors that caught my eye on the Soda Station's menu:
- 406: Dr. Pepper with Raspberry, Coconut, Huckleberry, and Half & Half cream.
- The Big Sky: Coca-Cola with Pineapple and Coconut Cream.
- Howdy: Mountain Dew with Blue Raspberry, Pineapple, and Coconut Cream.
- Moon Over Montana: Soda Water with sugar free Strawberry, Fresh Lemon, and Apple Cider Vinegar.
There are "no more boring sodas" at Soda Station, with plans to open more locations around the area. Support this local business weekdays from 7:30am to 9pm, until 10pm on Friday's, and Saturday they're open 9am to 10pm.
After being closed almost a month, Heiko's Bakery was planning on reopening under new ownership beginning at 7am tomorrow (9/16). The new owners, who also run Miss Gigi's Sweets in downtown Billings, posted on their Facebook page late tonight (9/15) that "due to a family emergency," both Miss Gigi's Sweets and Heiko's Bakery will not be open tomorrow (Wednesday 9/16).
No further details on when Heiko's Bakery will reopen have been posted at the time of this article.
Due to a family emergency we will be closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Posted by Heiko’s Bakery on Tuesday, September 15, 2020