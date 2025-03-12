Adoptable Dog: ‘Panzer’ Is Ready To Roll Into Your Life
Billings' featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet this week shares her name with a German armored tank, but this sweet girl is a peace-loving pooch. She's ready to be adopted now at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Panzer is a three-year-old Hound mix, according to YVAS. Her genetics are probably a hodge-podge of other breeds. Her mostly black coat with brown/tan highlights could indicate a little bit of German Shepherd, but a dog DNA test would be the only way to know for sure.
Panzer is a fit, medium/large-sized dog and is very sweet.
This pup arrived at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter as a stray with no microchip. Per policy, dogs are held for three days so owners have a chance to reclaim them. Sadly, nobody came for Panzer.
Panzer does great with other dogs. Lindsay Dillon, Volunteer Coordinator at YVAS, said Panzer has a dog BFF at the shelter, another pup named Scooter. Panzer loves to play with humans and other dogs.
Adopt any adult dog at the shelter for just $10 this month!
If the adoption cost is the only thing holding you back from getting a new dog friend at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, now is your opportunity. For the entire month of March, it's "Adoption Madness" at YVAS. You can adopt any adult dog for just $10. A savings of $150!
If Panzer isn't the right dog for you, browse all of the pets currently available at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter HERE. Thank you, Shipton's Big R, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.
