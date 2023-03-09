What Paul Really Thinks About Banning Naughty Vanity Plate Messages

We've all seen the vanity plates that are on cars out there.

In Maine, Associated Press reported motorists are trying to keep their plates after the state cracked down on naughty words, including unabbreviated expletives.

Up until now, Maine had no restrictions on plates. Keep in mind that these personalized plates are a revenue stream for local governments.

Montana also limits vanity plates, according to Vanity Plate by State.

But many people are complaining about the messages in Maine.

One vegan motorist told AP they had a license plate that incorporated the words Love and Tofu. If you read it all bunched together it read LOVETOFU.

I don't know how you people feel about it but I don't care one way or another. If it results in lower taxes and plate fees, I can't complain.

Here's my point, have you seen the bumper stickers and signs that are on cars and trucks these days? My mother would have washed my mouth out with soap if I would have displayed that. There are no rules and regulations for any of that. Some of the most vulgar things are in big bright letters or even images that can be displayed everywhere.

If I see a Jon Tester for senate sticker on a car, I'm offended but nothing is done about that. Have you seen the bull testicles hanging from pickups? What if that pickup didn't get to pick its gender, that may offend someone.

It's not 1950 anymore and most of the public has been desensitized by today's world so I'm not going to let a license plate bother me. There are more important things to worry about.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.