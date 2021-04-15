When You Live in Billings, But Your Aging Mom Is in Great Falls

I am at an age in my life where I'm having to deal with things that come with being "that age." Some are health-related. Some are financial. A big one for me right now is family. Specifically, my mom and stepmom.

My mom's a little older than my stepmom. But not too far down the road they are both going to have to do something about their living and situations. It's a time that everybody who still has their folks has to go through. I am beyond thankful to still have them here.

But my mom is almost 79 years of age and can't shovel her driveway anymore. Both ladies live in Great Falls. We do have more family there, but those family members also have jobs and responsibilities, so they can't always come running right away when help is needed. Right now it's alright. But at some point, they are both going to need some help.

I have had the "old folks home" talk with both of them and they are adamant that they would rather stay at their homes until the day they are called to glory.

I'm just looking for some advice on how to start the conversation with them about the next few years of their lives. I've offered to get them moved into condos so they won't have to mow their lawns or shovel their own snow. But neither is leaving their primary residences without a fight.

That being said, I wouldn't want to have to move out of my house either. Especially if it was a move to any type of "home."

I know that some of you who read these have already been through this phase of your lives and thought maybe you could give me a couple of hints.