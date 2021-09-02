Who is in Charge? Does Montana Governor’s Mask Rule Mean Anything?
Yesterday, after Governor Gianforte and the State Health Department issued their rule on making masks optional for kids at school, the Superintendent of Billings School District 2 came out with this letter stating that they will still require masks at school.
So, now what? Who has the authority? Governor Gianforte? The Billings School District 2 School Board? Superintendent Upham's Office? Parents of District 2 students? If mandates can change people's health and keep them safe and our hospitals stay empty, we should mandate other health requirements such as "sugar limits" and "weight management" to prevent diabetes, All for the good and health of the people. Just think how much better off we would be.
