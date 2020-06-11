Win Growler With Refills for A Year from Briggs Distributing

Montanans drink a lot of beer. And people in Billings love a good microbrew.

In fact, a new Vinepair survey revealed Americans drink about 6.3 billion gallons of beer a year, and Montana is near the top of U.S. states that consume that much barley and hops per capital. According to the study, only the state of New Hampshire drinks more beer than Montana. We drink an average of 1.6 gallons of ethanol per capita, which puts us second in the nation compared to 1.79 gallons for New Hampshire. Keep in mind New Hampshire doesn't have an alcohol tax. Utah ranked at the bottom of the list, with only 0.58 gallons of ethanol per capita*, according to the survey.

Because Montanans love their local beer, Cat Country 102.9 and Briggs Distributing is giving you a chance to #TapThatApp for a growler that can be refilled for a year at three of Billings' best, local breweries: Thirsty Street Brewing Company, Canyon Creek Brewing, and High Plains Brewing.

All you need to do is download the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app and look for the #TapThatApp button. Our app is free from Google Play or the App Store. Then, enter to win a complimentary growler that can be refilled once a month, at each of these three local breweries. Remember, you must be at least 21 years old to enter.

*This data uses an estimate of average ethanol content of sold or shipped beer into gallons of ethanol (pure alcohol) before calculating per capita consumption estimates. For this data, the alcohol by volume value for beer is 0.045.