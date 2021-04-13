Win Mom a Set of Framed Family Photos, Massage, Dinner

Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 9, so we're giving you a chance to win mom a memorable day of pampering, food, and a family photo shoot, courtesy of Clark Marten Photography.

After you make a day of memories, they will last forever, because our grand prize winner will receive a beautiful 20x24 framed family wall portrait collection with five (5) 8x10s, and digital files on a crystal thumb drive from Clark Marten Photography.

The photo session from Clark Marten Photography is valued at almost $2,800, and before your portraits, we'll prepare you with a relaxing one-hour facial massage for two at Sanctuary.

Following the family portrait session with Clark Marten, it's time to enjoy some of the area's finest cuisine at Rib and Chop, where you'll receive a $200 gift card with your Mother's Day grand prize package.

It's easy to ENTER for the Clark Marten Mother's Day Giveaway, with a total value of $3,149, on the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app. Just tap the WIN STUFF button, and get social with us for more chances to win the grand prize.

To find our more about the Clark Marten Mother's Day Giveaway, CLICK HERE.

A Clark Marten Portrait is created to be a piece of art and timeless family heirloom. With a unique blend of dramatic artistry with a meticulously handcrafted finish, these portraits will be able to be handed down for years to come. Clark’s real gift and talent is working with people. He makes you feel beautiful right here, right now, in a world where that does not happen very often.

