Friday Fragments: Boating Season, Car Washes, Dinner

May 4th is National Montana Day, but you don't have to buy me anything.

Happy 42nd anniversary to Steve and Kymm Stark.

The Kettlehouse Amphitheatre is giving away their "golden tickets": 2 lawn seats to every show this year. See their website to get entered.

You can test your motorboats on Lake Elmo Saturday the 4th and again on the 18th from 8:30 am to 3 pm.

I made the move to Smitty's Car Wash in the Heights. Liking it so far.

Speaking of the Heights, traffic should get better when they open the Inner Belt Loop next month. It was a long time coming, but I'm glad they got it done.

Tickets to see Lonestar at Homesteader Days are on sale at hplions.org.

A company called "Bare Necessities" is inviting folks to come on their "Big Nude Boat" cruise that sails next year out of Miami for 11 days. There will be places where clothing will be required, but the buffet isn't one of them.

The Weigum Family Benefit will take place at the Rhoadside Event Center next Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 pm. It's a brisket dinner for fifteen bucks for grown-ups, ten bucks for kids 10 and under. The family lost everything in a fire. There's also an account at Stockman Bank in Worden if you'd like to make a cash donation.

I had dinner out Thursday. It was at a small restaurant. I was eating my dinner, and the line to order was close to my table. When one gal took off her shoe to dump rocks out of it, I couldn't eat anymore.

Have a great weekend. See you Monday at 5.