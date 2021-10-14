Best Camping Spot in Montana is Perfectly Scenic

If you want a place that has everything you love about Montana, this is the perfect place to go and fall in love.

Love Exploring is here to help you plan your next camping trip in Montana and they chose possibly the best spot. They made a list of Your State's Top Place To Camp and for Montana is idyllic and the definition of Big Sky Country.

The top camping spot in Montana is Fish Creek in Glacier National Park. This camping spot has everything you would want in a Montana camping spot. Views of the Rocky Mountains, you are hidden among the pines, and you can take a dip in the iconic Lake McDonald. Fish Creek is kind of a hidden secret amongst Montanans and hard-core camping enthusiasts because the spots usually get booked out when reservations open so they can have a little piece of Montana paradise while on vacation.

Photo by Karthik Sreenivas via Unsplash

Listen, even though the camping spots will be closing soon in Glacier National Park, this doesn't mean you have to wait to plan your camping trips for 2022. If you want to get out of the Gallatin Valley and experience a picturesque location that isn't too far away from home, you need to book a weekend or some days at Fish Creek in Glacier National Park cause this will make you realize how special of a place Glacier National Park is but Montana as well.

