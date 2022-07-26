Is Getting Spoiled By The Boss at The 9-5 Rare in Montana?

Tonight's Mega Millions was up to $810 million as of this morning. So Todd Graves, who founded Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has done something nice for his employees according to USA Today. He's bought tickets for tonight's drawing for almost 50,000 of his employees. Any winnings will be divided equally between all of his employees.

That's pretty generous. So, I'm going to corner my boss today and see what he's going to do for the team today. I already know, but it will be fun to make him uncomfortable.

Back in 1988 when this radio station started, our first general manager would pay you 50 bucks just to put a Cat Country sticker on your vehicle.

And when we had our first good month on the books, he took the entire staff out for dinner at a steakhouse and casino. In addition to whatever you wanted to eat, every attendee also was given a roll of quarters to play the machines.

Of course, we had radio station hats, t-shirts, bumper stickers, and coffee mugs.

He even bought me a couple of cars to use in demolition derbies and bump and run races. I still remember talking trash before the demolition derby. When I got to the event, I was placed in a heat with three brothers who ended my evening in under two minutes. That's a lesson I still remember all these years later.

Is your boss like ours was back in the good old days? I realize that many places don't have budgets to do things for employees anymore. But hopefully, you're getting spoiled at your job.

