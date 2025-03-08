A Wildly Popular Cattle Brand is Going to Auction in Montana

Own a piece of Yellowstone?

Taylor Sheridan's worldwide smash hit Yellowstone is polarizing for many Montanans. Locals know the show's portrayal of ranch life in the Treasure State is dramatically - and comically - fictionalized. And, the hugely popular series is blamed by many for causing a fresh rush of out-of-staters to flock to Montana and drive up real estate prices.

Yellowstone character Halloween costumes were among the most popular during the hit series' run, and you can purchase all kinds of things with the Yellowstone brand logo, including cast iron pans and baked beans. Soon, the highest bidder has a chance to own a registered Yellowstone brand.

Bid on this interesting piece of Yellowstone memorabilia this spring.

Absarokee, MT-based Rick Young and Sons Auctioneers will be selling the "ornamental use only" Yellowstone brand on its big spring consignement auction on June 7, 2025. The brand is registered with the Montana Department of Livestock, but for ornamental use only. It cannot be used on cows or any other animal.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount loading...

There are thousands of registered cattle brands in Montana.

According to Montana officials, there are 51,348 registered Montana Livestock Brands maintained by the Brands Enforcement Division Brand Office. Considering there are around 11,400 active cattle ranches in Montana, we can assume many of these 50,000+ registered brands are held by their owners for other purposes.

Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images loading...

Historic Montana cattle brands can fetch big bucks.

Any item of value is ultimately determined by whatever someone else is willing to pay, and cattle brands are no exception. Most are probably not particularly expensive, but there are always exceptions.

In 2020, Rick Young & Sons sold a heart-shaped Montana brand dating back to 1873 for a whopping $36,000. We'll have to wait and see how much the Yellowstone brand will bring.

