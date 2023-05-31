Taking a Vacation the Mark Wilson Way

Most people take vacations to go see places and things that they've known about but have never been there in person. And I'm the same way. My folks didn't have much money so we didn't get to do a lot of extravagant vacations like Disneyland or go see the Grand Canyon.

My dad's folks live in Memphis, so we went to see them. But we drove because we didn't have airline ticket money. And on one trip my granddad sponsored a family trip from Memphis to Atlanta to go to Six Flags Over Georgia. And at twelve years of age, that was the coolest place that I had ever been.

Ken Lund // Flickr Ken Lund // Flickr loading...

Later on, when I was in my twenties and started making a little money of my own, I started going to NFL football games with the occasional MLB game thrown in if the date of the game was close to the football games.

Get our free mobile app

The other day, I heard a local ad talking about doing a "Staycation". You don't stay at your house. But you don't leave town and fight all of the traffic. Maybe get yourself a hotel room not far away that offers things to do. I do a lot of these, but mine are all because of golf.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

I've got a friend who wants to visit every NFL stadium before he dies. I want to play as many different golf courses as possible. And what's nice is that greens fees, cart rental, and most motel rooms in our part of the country are still fairly cheap.