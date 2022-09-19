You May Not Know This About a Breakfast Flakes Co-Host
Fewer and fewer people are carrying cash these days. And I guess I understand. Some of you use your card to pay for everything with a card so you can track every single cent that you spend. And some of you are going farther in the hole with every card purchase.
Back in the day, I dug a hole, too.
I got into some pretty bad credit card trouble when I was in my early twenties. But looking back it sure was fun to just buy whatever I wanted whenever I wanted. That was a new feeling for me. Then when I got the bill, I got charged a little bit of interest. It seemed completely worth it until one day I had reached the limit of the money that they would loan me. And nobody would give me another credit card until I paid this one off.
The first thing I charged was a box of golf balls at JC Pennys. (Told you I was old) Those costed $4.99 at the time. But by not paying off the credit card bill every month, I figure that they cost me several thousands of dollars by the time I paid the card off years later.
So, then I was broke again PLUS I had a big credit card payment.
Since then I use cash for all my small purchases. Paying for my cheeseburger at Wendy's with a card just doesn't seem right. And if you've ever been in front of me at a drive-through window and paid with a card, I have judged you. Especially if you only bought a drink. And then paid with a card.