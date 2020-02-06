Tim McGraw has had a multi-decade-long singing career, with dozens of hit songs, platinum albums and successful tours to his name. His wife is the beautiful and talented Faith Hill, and together, they have three daughters. His movie roles are varied and interesting, and everyone knows he exercises like he's training for the Olympics.

It would seem that a McGraw superfan would be tough to stump when it comes to new knowledge of the country hitmaker. But, our crack research team may have found at least one thing to stump you.

Flip through this list of 10 Things Definitely You Didn't Know About Tim McGraw to learn more about the star's childhood, his special honor in high school and his bedroom habits. If you previously knew all 10 of these facts, you've either outsmarted us ... or your name is Tim McGraw.