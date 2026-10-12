Fire up any of your favorite streaming platforms right now, and you'll certainly see a curated list of horror movies. Halloween is prime time for scary movies, and everyone has their favorites.

Many of the most popular scary movies have become much more than 90 minutes of thrills. Some of the franchises are ingrained in pop culture. Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees have appeared in so many sequels and prequels that we refer to the characters by first name only, and everyone knows who we're talking about.

1931s Dracula is considered by many to be the first commercially successful horror movie, but genre buffs could also cite the 3-minute-long, silent film House of the Devil as the first scary movie ever made, in 1896.

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Photo by Rob Griffin on Unsplash A scary looking mask on top of a wooden bench

Billings' Horror Con is October 24-25 at the MetraPark Expo Center

Fans of macabre films are anticipating the debut of Horror Con, a two-day extravaganza of all things terror at the MetraPark Expo Center. The event is all-ages, but organizers remind parents:

Please note this is a horror event where booths, costumes, and attractions might be too intense or scary to kids so parent discretion is advised.

The event is a "large-scale convention based around horror fandoms" and runs from 10 AM to 5 PM each day. Attendees are welcome (and encouraged!) to wear their favorite costumes to the event, horror-related or otherwise.

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Photo by Nong on Unsplash woman in blue and white dress holding red balloon

A first for Billings

Horror Con is Billings’ first major horror convention, bringing together "fans of horror movies, television, literature, art, cosplay, collectibles, and more for an unforgettable weekend of thrills."

Tickets to Horror Con are $15 for an adult single-day ticket and $5 for kids ages 6-14. Two-day passes are also available. Get tickets on Eventbrite HERE.

On Saturday night, after Horror Con wraps up, fans are invited to stick around for the Vampire Ball. This 21+ event is part dance party, part costume contest, and will surely be a lot of fun. Tickets for the Vampire Ball are $25 or can be bundled with your Horror Con ticket.

Photo by Bruno Guerrero on Unsplash text

Enjoy a variety of special celebrity guests at Billings' Horror Con.

Organizers have lined up a ton of fun guests from the horror movie world, including two actors who have portrayed Jason: CJ Graham and Douglas Tait. Also making appearances:

Michael "Redbone" Alcott from The Devil's Rejects

from The Devil's Rejects Lew Temple , seen in Domino, Waitress, and season 3 of The Walking Dead.

, seen in Domino, Waitress, and season 3 of The Walking Dead. Lisa Wilcox , aka Alice Johnson in Nightmare on Elm Street 3 & 4.

, aka Alice Johnson in Nightmare on Elm Street 3 & 4. Kari Keegan , who starred as Jessica Kimble in the 1993 film Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday.

, who starred as Jessica Kimble in the 1993 film Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday. Russell Hodgkinson, Robert Mukes, Kevin Glover, and others.

What are your top 3 favorite scariest movies of all time? Leave a Comment if you found this article on Facebook, or shoot us a message on our Mobile App.

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Creepy Haunted Mansion is Where Colorado Pot Legalization Began Take a tour of a historic mansion that is not only haunted but has also been renamed “Marijuana Mansion” due to its involvement in legalizing recreational weed in Colorado. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde