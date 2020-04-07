11 Things We Can’t Wait to Do in Red Lodge

After weeks of going basically nowhere, my family said they needed to get out of the house. Since we're social distancing the options are fairly limited. We figured going for a nice drive in the protection of our vehicle is probably pretty safe.

So, we headed to Red Lodge. Of course, nothing is open in Red Lodge either. Just like the rest of Montana and 42 other states. We knew that when we started out. Even with no stopping to shop or eat or goof around, it still felt really nice to get a change of scenery for a couple of hours. It definitely got us thinking of all the places we can't wait to visit and all the things to do in Red Lodge once the coronavirus blows over.

