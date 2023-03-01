35 Years of Breakfast Flakes. Heard in Nearly As Many States

What a walk through memory lane today.

As we celebrated our 35th anniversary we asked the question and were wondering if we had listeners in all 50 states? As of 9 o'clock this morning we had about 30 of the 50 ( for people north of town ) covered. Let us know and we'll see by the end of the week if we get all 50.

Coming up Thursday and Friday.

I'll be covering some of my most memorable events from the past 35 years. Some of these will be Joyous and fun and others will take a more serious approach but that's what you get with me. Over the last 35 years I have always tried to be honest and truthful And have always been willing to stand behind my convictions . I know what I talk about does not resonate with many but that's why there are different options on the dial.

I have been blessed with this microphone and a day never goes by that I am not thankful for this job and its opportunities that it has afforded me. However it has also come with a price for me as well, both physically and personally. You folks out there have been the driving force for me at least, to never give up and press on. We plan on doing that for at least another two years. So let's see if we together can make the next two the best two. You know I'll give 100 percent and when I can't anymore I'll know it's time. Thank you for 35 of the greatest years a person could ask for. Join us tomorrow at 5 for some great memories and events from the past 35