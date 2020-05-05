A Giant What?

As if there wasn't enough to worry about, now we have to deal with a new giant hornet. Guess where this came from? Asia. This thing is deadly to some with a sting seven times more lethal than a bee sting according to an interview with Washington's department of agriculture in the Tampa Bay Times. Its stinger can penetrate a bee suit and is deadly to the honeybee population as well. At this point, we don't know if it will shut down the schools or restaurants by fall but we'll keep you posted. See ya tomorrow at 5.