A High Profile Rummage Sale, Gross Things: Friday Fragments

Credit: Lea Adams, Getty Stock/ThinkStock

Each Friday I try to summarize some of the highlights of my week both privately and on the air.

  • A rummage sale has never sounded as enticing as the one Sheryl Crow is putting on the first weekend in March.
  • Paul didn't seem to think my Paul Williams impersonation from Smokey & The Bandit was very good.
  • Had some folks win Luke Combs tickets before you could even buy them. And if you have the Cat Country app on your phone you'll have more opportunities to win additional tickets.
So join us at 5:20 Monday morning and we will reminisce about some of the memorable stories from our run here at 102.9.

Filed Under: happy birthday, luke combs, mobile app, Sheryl Crow
Categories: Friday Fragments, Mark Wilson, The Breakfast Flakes
