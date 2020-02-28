Each Friday I try to summarize some of the highlights of my week both privately and on the air.

A rummage sale has never sounded as enticing as the one Sheryl Crow is putting on the first weekend in March.

Paul didn't seem to think my Paul Williams impersonation from Smokey & The Bandit was very good.

Had some folks win Luke Combs tickets before you could even buy them. And if you have the Cat Country app on your phone you'll have more opportunities to win additional tickets.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Callers brought to our attention that the bottom of women's purses and the pen that's hooked up to the credit card machines at pharmacies probably don't get wiped with disinfectant enough.

And if I ever write my memoirs about my time here at the Cat, I'd have to call it "Hey Mark, tell Paul..." I hear this a lot.

We won't celebrate until Monday, but on Sunday, March 1st we celebrate 32 years of Cat Country. I'm working for my 14th General Manager. I can't even guess how many salespeople and/or receptions have come and gone. I do know that I have been to three funerals of folks that I met while working here.

So join us at 5:20 Monday morning and we will reminisce about some of the memorable stories from our run here at 102.9.