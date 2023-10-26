A Morning In The Life Of Mark: Special Flannel And Hotel Entry

I had to laugh at myself this morning.

First of all, when I woke up, I was really hoping that today would be a Saturday and not a work day. I really could've just rolled over and slept a few more hours in my comfy flannel pajamas, sandwiched in between my thick flannel sheets. I recently found some flannel pants that are just the right weight for me. As I've gotten older, I get chilled more. So flannel was the move that I had to make.

Get our free mobile app

Fast forward to the drive to work.

A couple of you got called names because you tailgated me or had your high beams on.

A complicated entry.

But when I got to the hotel, things were out of my control. First off, the second set of entry doors doesn't open at 4:45 a.m. Part of keeping non-guests from wandering around the hotel, I get it. But then you have to hit the button on the elevator to get to the twenty-third flood where the radio stations are. All of the upper floors are locked off at night. Again, I understand.

If the button for your floor doesn't light up, you must find the "key master." He is elusive because he's busy hitting on the cleaning lady, but he is the only one who can unlock the destination that I need to get to. There have been countless "key masters" in the 33 years that we have been in this building. They tend not to talk very much and seem to be in a hurry to get away from you. Oddly, none of them have ever asked why I was going to the 23rd floor. Maybe they can sense that I'm employed upstairs.