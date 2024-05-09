Fiscal Fumbles: Decrypting Billings’ Levy Letdown

They had a big meeting last night in Billings to discuss the reasons why the safety levy failed. They came up with all kinds of reasons, of which none will change the vote next year when they run it again.

Besides all of the meat and potatoes issues with it, it didn't do what people thought it should do. That's the only way they will ever have a chance to pass it.

Plus the fact that people are taxed out right now. EVERY levy in Yellowstone County failed, period. It didn't matter the importance of the levy; people were saying, "No MORE TAXES."

This way we tax people is antiquated and no longer feasible. Property taxes are wealth taxes, just like your car and truck plates, all wealth taxes. It costs the same to maintain the road in front of your house if it's worth $200,000 or $300,000. It doesn't matter. It costs the same to educate a student that comes from a $200,000 home or a $300,000 home. It costs the same for a policeman to come or the fire dept. to come to your street no matter what the value of the home.

You already pay more on your income if you earn more, a wealth tax... People on fixed incomes can't keep absorbing these costs.

One thing that we have learned over the years in Billing is that people are very generous with their dollars. If it's the right project with the right answers they are looking for, they will support it. This levy did not give them what they wanted enough to make them support it. Learn from this, and it may help you next time...

