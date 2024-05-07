Sometimes You Don’t Get A Discount

As I was sitting down at my computer and paying my bills this week, something struck me. It was right before I hit the "schedule a payment" button to pay my cable bill.

I was listening to Charles Barkley explain to Steph Curry that by simply using the app, you could get a free Subway sandwich when you buy one. You just have to use the app. Charter Spectrum must have an app that I could use to save a couple of bucks.

Where I fill up with gas, they have a promotion where you can save x amount of cents per gallon for a limited time if you apply for their card.

I don't use the McDonald's app, but I've heard that if you play your cards right, you can get a free large fries.

But that doesn't appear to be the case with cable TV/internet. Both have crept up in price slowly but surely every year. And I've been a customer of theirs for more than 30 years in a row. Is there not going to be a coupon day somewhere down the line? Something like "Hey, Mark. Thanks for your patronage. Next month ESPN and The USA Network are on us." Not gonna happen.

I've sat in a lot of bars and a lot of patios and after a period of time, the owner will send over a free round for the table thanking us for our patronage.

So, I guess my next stop is their website to get a cheaper package.