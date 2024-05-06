Put Down the Phone, See the Real World

Put it down because you don't know what you're missing. As you know, you can't find any news on TV anymore. Saturday morning while having coffee, I'm trying to find something besides making the best mint julip. I happened to come across something on travel, and it was about an Arctic cruise. The scenery was out of this world, and the experience of getting to see parts of the world that most people will never get to see would be exhilarating.

The problem is, that people missed half of all the good stuff because they were experiencing it through their phones instead of their eyes. Put it down and take it all in. Nope, have to look at everything through a screen. How much fun is that?

In 2024, the average phone user spends almost 3 and a half hours looking at their phone. Remarkably, the U.S. ranks 27th. In the Philippines, they spend 5 hours and 45 minutes each day. We check our phones 58 times a day. 20% of users are on it over 4.5 hours per day. Hey employers, 52% of all that phone time is while they are at work. 11% of our population spends over 7 hours per day on the phone, ridiculous.

There's a whole world out there that people are missing if you would just let your senses do the work for you. I'm probably one of the 5% that only spend about an hour a day on mine, but most of it is really what a phone is for...calls.

If you're a 7-hour-a-day user, you will have spent almost 18 years of your average lifespan staring at a screen. No thanks. Life is too great to waste.

See ya tomorrow at 5.