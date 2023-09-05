A Sad Time For All, Mark’s Tribute To The Great Jimmy Buffett.

A Sad Time For All, Mark&#8217;s Tribute To The Great Jimmy Buffett.

Credit: Getty Images

A sad time.

I don't know anybody who doesn't like Jimmy Buffett's music. According to many of the posts that I saw on Facebook, many were fanatical about him. Some saw him in concert double-digit times. I'm sad that I never got to experience a Buffett show. But like most of you, I thought that I'd have more time. He was only 76 when he passed.

I never saw him because he never played here in Billings anytime over the last 38 years. So, to see him, I would've had to fly somewhere.

Legacy of great music.

Every radio station that I've ever worked for played more Jimmy Buffett than any others. I've always lobbied for country stations to play more of his music. But the powers that be cited chart performance. And Buffet's songs didn't go to number one every single time.

I saw a post that called "Margaritaville" the most valuable song in history. That song (written in about 5 minutes) led to 23 Margaritaville locations, 33 hotels, seven 5'Oclock Somewhere locations, and one JWB steakhouse. And I couldn't even guess how many million Margaritaville t-shirts have been sold. I'll bet that I've got twenty of them, myself.

Remembering Buffett.

Each of his hotels has a pair of giant flip-flops in the lobby.

I am sad that I'll never get to experience a Buffett concert, complete with the pre-concert tailgate party with the Parrotheads.

But I'll always have the music. If you have never heard his non-radio hits like. "One Particular Harbor", "He Went To Paris", or "Gypsies I The Palace", you ought to take a listen.

See Inside Jimmy Buffett's Staggering $6.9 Million Palm Beach Mansion

Jimmy Buffett sure knew how to live the good life. His former 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,039-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Eden Properties neighborhood in Palm Beach is exactly the kind of laid-back home you'd expect the superstar to relax in when he was off the road.

The interior centers around a combined dining and living room with eye-popping vaulted ceilings topped off by skylights, while a massive wall of mahogany-framed sliding glass doors looks out over the pool area outside. The kitchen is decorated in gleaming white, and each of the bedrooms has its own attached bathroom, while the massive master suite also has sliding glass doors that open to both the pool and a bathroom that looks like it belongs in a high-end resort.

The exterior of the house is just as striking, centered around a sparkling pool of deep cobalt blue. The pool area features plenty of lounging, and a loggia just outside the living room offers open-air dining. There are lush gardens, brick paths that walk through elaborate pergolas and a fountain. The property also features a two-car garage with a guest suite overhead, and it offers deeded access to the beach nearby.
