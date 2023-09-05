A Sad Time For All, Mark’s Tribute To The Great Jimmy Buffett.

A sad time.

I don't know anybody who doesn't like Jimmy Buffett's music. According to many of the posts that I saw on Facebook, many were fanatical about him. Some saw him in concert double-digit times. I'm sad that I never got to experience a Buffett show. But like most of you, I thought that I'd have more time. He was only 76 when he passed.

I never saw him because he never played here in Billings anytime over the last 38 years. So, to see him, I would've had to fly somewhere.

Legacy of great music.

Every radio station that I've ever worked for played more Jimmy Buffett than any others. I've always lobbied for country stations to play more of his music. But the powers that be cited chart performance. And Buffet's songs didn't go to number one every single time.

I saw a post that called "Margaritaville" the most valuable song in history. That song (written in about 5 minutes) led to 23 Margaritaville locations, 33 hotels, seven 5'Oclock Somewhere locations, and one JWB steakhouse. And I couldn't even guess how many million Margaritaville t-shirts have been sold. I'll bet that I've got twenty of them, myself.

Remembering Buffett.

Each of his hotels has a pair of giant flip-flops in the lobby.

I am sad that I'll never get to experience a Buffett concert, complete with the pre-concert tailgate party with the Parrotheads.

But I'll always have the music. If you have never heard his non-radio hits like. "One Particular Harbor", "He Went To Paris", or "Gypsies I The Palace", you ought to take a listen.