Another Valentine’s Day in The Books

February 14th, Valentine's Day. What does it mean? How did the tradition of giving flowers and candy get started? From the time we are little and into adulthood, we are always told about or have celebrated Valentine's Day, the day of lovers or so we're told. But what is Valentine's Day really? According to the website History of Valentine's Day, it's always on February 14th and is the day that candy and flowers are shared world wide between lovers. What did you get for Valentine's Day? The kids and I sent Brett a cute little candy bouquet filled with some of his favorite candies (and a more than a few of mine). I usually don't give or send much for Valentine's Day, but this year I thought it would be a nice surprise for him. I do always leave something for my kids. Bailey got a pink teddy bear and chocolates this year. I always leave them by her pillow, so when she wakes up on Valentine's Day morning, it's the first thing she sees.

Credit: Karen Gallagher Townsquare Media

I happen to see on Facebook that there were several restaurants that weren't open for dinner. Someone made the mistake of making this observation on Billings Customer Service Watchdog--we can all guess how that turned out. It didn't really ever dawn on me what kind of gifts people give each other on Valentine's Day until this year. For example, one of my friends got a pistol as a gift. I guess nothing says I love you like a new 9mm. Safety first, I guess, for your love. As I was thinking about it, I did remember that I have a friend whose wife (well ex-wife now) got their son a peddle bike for Valentine's Day. I guess to each his own. I'm more of the traditional candy, card and sometimes flowers kind of gal. What did you get for Valentine's Day?