Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 9-week old Australian Shepherd mix puppy. His name is Earl and he's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

If your family would like to meet Earl, or to find out more about adoption at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last week's featured dog Sacara the Pit Bull Terrier mix found her person!

Credit: YVAS

To see the other DOGS that are waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

There are some beautiful CATS looking for their person at YVAS. CLICK HERE to see which may be a perfect fit for your family.

If you're dressing up your fur baby for Halloween, there's a special event happening at the shelter that you won't want to miss. Dress your pets to impress for Howl-O-Week photos on Saturday, October 30.

Just stop by the YVAS Learning Center at 2010 Grand Avenue anytime between 1 pm and 3 pm to have a photo session with your pet, and for $25 get a digital image of your pet. All proceeds will be donated to the shelter from Miranda Murdock Photography.

No appointment is necessary for the Howl-O-Week photo sessions.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that opened its doors officially in 2009. We take great pride in caring for Billings’ lost and transitioning companion animals.

