Elvis crooned so eloquently, "You ain't nothin' but a hound dog," but unlike the lyrics in the song, this hound definitely wants to be a friend of yours. Meet Gunnar, the 18-month-old hound dog mix, ready for adoption now at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

He's a handsome boy.

I'm a sucker for brindle-coat dogs. In fact, we adopted a brindle puppy two years ago from the shelter, a fun little "Frenchyhuahuah" named Winston. Gunnar is an attractive, slender, medium-sized pup. I'd guess he weighs around 50 pounds, give or take.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Gunnar has been at the shelter for far too long.

He arrived as a stray without a microchip or ID tags on May 22nd, pushing him into the long-hauler category at YVAS. Most dogs are adopted in a week or less, so this guy is more than ready to meet his new loving human(s).

You can adopt Gunnar for just $10.

Now through June 14th, you can adopt ANY adult pet at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter for $10, a huge savings. Plus, you can adopt a dog for free during a special adoption event on Friday, June 12, from 1 to 4 PM at the KOA at 547 Garden Avenue.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

More of a cat person?

Join Townsquare Media at Shipton's Big R West for a cat adoption event this Saturday, June 13, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The shelter will be bringing nearly a dozen cats and kittens to Shipton's, and we'll have various specials on pet products during the event.

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Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need a job or need workers fast, reach out to the pros at Advanced Employment to see how they can help you "Get the Job Done, Right!"

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