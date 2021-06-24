Authentic Mexican Ice Cream Shop Opens in Bozeman

If you're looking for a great way to stay cool this summer, a new authentic Mexican ice cream shop just opened in Bozeman.

Michoacán A Pedir de Boca serves authentic Mexican ice cream that's made fresh every day. The ice cream shop focuses on freshness, and all recipes include 100% real dairy and fresh fruit.

We stopped in to check it out and spoke to one of the owners, Michell Martinez. She told us that Michoacán A Pedir de Boca has been well received in Bozeman so far and that they have been busy since holding a soft opening on Sunday.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Sunday, June 27. Michoacán A Pedir de Boca is located at 215 N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman in the old Bar 3 Barbeque building.

Currently, they offer 36 different flavors of ice cream. You can try authentic Mexican flavors like Tequila with Almonds, Mazapan, and Mango & Chamoy, or more traditional flavors like Rocky Road and Cookies & Cream. They also offer a wide variety of popsicle flavors as well.

Michoacán A Pedir de Boca is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

There are also a few food items on the menu. We were told that the Pork Rinds with Cueritos are very popular. They also offer Esquites, Tostilocos, and Dorilocos.

We sampled a couple of the ice cream flavors and were impressed with how fresh everything tasted. That watermelon actually tastes like real watermelon.

facebook.com/MichoacanAPedirdeBocaUSABozeman

In addition to authentic Mexican ice ceam and food, you can also get Mangonadas, Fruit Cocktails, Fresh Fruit Waters, and more. Click here to check out the full menu.

