Avoiding Big Land Grabs Is Pretty Much Impossible For the Average Montana Rancher

The days of someone in Montana expanding their own original farm or ranch operation are about over. The Big Land Grab is currently taking hold in our state as well as others. The sad part is I don't think we can stop it.

In North Dakota, they are trying as Chinese investors are moving in there, but it's futile. They are coming from all parts of the country with money in their pockets and are willing to pay.

Farmers and ranchers have to pay based on production value or even a little more if it fits in but that's it. We can't compete with recreational money or money from overinflated home values from other states that can be reinvested into what they view as a steal, a real bargain compared to where they came from.

No area of the state is safe anymore, from north to south and east to west it's being felt everywhere. As more and more land is taken out of production the landscape will change forever.

Get our free mobile app

I recently tried to buy a piece of property, and all my neighbors would have shot me if they knew what I offered for it. I was outbid by $75,000, which was really more than the property was even worth.

The only thing we can do now is hold on to what we have and make ourselves bulletproof. Hopefully, you have family that you can pass it onto that feel the same way you do. We have all seen what happens though when someone starts dangling a carrot in front of someone.

Ranch gate is locked and chained with mountains and brush in the background. Credit: JohnnyH5, Getty Stock loading...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

This Family Friendly "Montana Town" Is Frozen In Time One of the coolest places to check out in Montana is the "Old Montana" town of Nevada City. Located just on the other side of Virginia City, Nevada City is the perfect example of what life was like back during the gold rush in the 1800s.

With several different buildings to tour and friendly folks to guide you through your visit, as well as tell you the stories of the times, Nevada City is not only educational but fun for the whole family.

Private Montana Island Listed For 72 Million Dollars The largest private island west of the Mississippi River is located on Flathead Lake in Montana. The island which is well over 300 acres comes with two "villas" The main villa and the guest villa. The main villa is over 45 thousand square feet and has an underground shooting range.