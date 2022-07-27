Avoiding Big Land Grabs Is Pretty Much Impossible For the Average Montana Rancher
The days of someone in Montana expanding their own original farm or ranch operation are about over. The Big Land Grab is currently taking hold in our state as well as others. The sad part is I don't think we can stop it.
In North Dakota, they are trying as Chinese investors are moving in there, but it's futile. They are coming from all parts of the country with money in their pockets and are willing to pay.
Farmers and ranchers have to pay based on production value or even a little more if it fits in but that's it. We can't compete with recreational money or money from overinflated home values from other states that can be reinvested into what they view as a steal, a real bargain compared to where they came from.
No area of the state is safe anymore, from north to south and east to west it's being felt everywhere. As more and more land is taken out of production the landscape will change forever.
I recently tried to buy a piece of property, and all my neighbors would have shot me if they knew what I offered for it. I was outbid by $75,000, which was really more than the property was even worth.
The only thing we can do now is hold on to what we have and make ourselves bulletproof. Hopefully, you have family that you can pass it onto that feel the same way you do. We have all seen what happens though when someone starts dangling a carrot in front of someone.
See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.