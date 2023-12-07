Bad Drivers Ruin It For Everyone, Are You One?

Good vs bad.

Greetings to all of you bad drivers from all of us good ones.

Get our free mobile app

Seriously, I don't know anybody that thinks that they are bad drivers. Doesn't matter if they have backed into another vehicle or run over a mailbox. They still think that they are good.

Caption: Nabeel Syed on Unsplash Caption: Nabeel Syed on Unsplash loading...

So, based on what I see on Facebook, I will now give you a list of what you are doing wrong and irritating the other good drivers out there.

Here it is.

You people that go the exact speed limit. There are others who don't leave early enough, or just like to tailgate. If you tailgate me, we will start at the speed limit. Then I take my foot off the gas and coast. We do that until you get frustrated and go flying around me. be sure and give me the finger and honk. That will completely change how fast I drive.

Credit: Musa Haef on Unsplash Credit: Musa Haef on Unsplash loading...

The next most complained about is you people who can't park in between the lines. And by "you people", I mean me too. I still can't quite figure out where the front and back of my pickup are. I don't do it on purpose.

The big one.

But by a huge margin, the most complained about habit of bad drivers is not utilizing your turn signals. I would say the majority of drivers don't use them every time they turn the vehicle. I know that I don't. Unless I'm turning into Wendy's or Taco Johns on Main Street in the Heights. That's because I don't want to get run into by somebody who's on their phones.

Yes. I do all of these things. I'm just trying to help the rest of you.