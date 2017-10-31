Thinkstock-Jennifer Barrow

Happy Halloween! Time to make the neighborhood rounds and load the kiddo's up with pounds and pounds of sugar. And just in time for tick-or-treating, the FDA released a statement today warning that too much black licorice can be bad for you!!

Here's the gist. If you are over 40 and eat over 2 ounces of black licorice at once, you shouldn't. Apparently there is something in black licorice called glycyrrhizin. I know... it seems like a made up word, but apparently glycyrrhizin (go ahead, say it out loud) can cause your bodies potassium levels to get all wonky. Which can cause irregular heartbeat. If you'd like to read the FDA's statement you can find it HERE.

Great. Another one of life's joys is now considered "bad" for you. What's next? Beer? Oh wait...

Be safe tonight and Happy Halloween!

-Michael