Big Timber Hosting Rodeo on Wednesday Nights

A summer rodeo series is taking place in Big Timber on Wednesday nights, with events planned through September 2.

JS Rodeo is presenting the Big Timber Weekly Rodeo Series at the fairgrounds, taking place every Wednesday night through the summer, except July 29. The summer series will feature Bareback Riding, Saddle Bareback Riding, Bull Riding, Ranch Bronc, and Barrel Racing.

Here are the upcoming dates for the Big Timber Weekly Rodeo Series on Wednesday nights on the Sweet Grass County Fairgrounds in Big Timber, Montana:

Wednesday, July 15 - 7pm to 10pm

Wednesday, July 22 - 7pm to 10pm

Wednesday, August 5 - 7pm to 10pm PRCA / WPRA Sanctioned Rodeo

Wednesday, August 12 - 7pm to 10pm PRCA / WPRA Sanctioned Rodeo

Wednesday, August 19 - 7pm to 10pm PRCA / WPRA Sanctioned Rodeo

Wednesday, August 26 - 7pm to 10pm PRCA / WPRA Sanctioned Rodeo

Wednesday, September 2 - 7pm to 10pm PRCA / WPRA Sanctioned Rodeo

