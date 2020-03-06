Caller Praises Help from Montana Trooper [AUDIO]

I don't know about you, but I hate the wind. And I hate to say the word hate. I would rather be facing sub-zero temperatures than the 50, 60, and 70 MPH winds that we saw in Montana in recent days. The last thing I would want to be doing is changing a tire in those kinds of conditions.

We got a great phone call from one of our listeners into the radio show in praise of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper based out of Columbus and Big Timber. The caller says he got stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire, and due to his disability- needed to call for help. He was going to have a long wait, and a big bill. That is, until Trooper Wyatt Duncan showed up to check in on him.

Before the man knew it, Trooper Duncan was out in the fierce wind changing the tire for him free of charge. Hats off to Trooper Duncan for holding on to your hat during that crazy wind and helping out a fellow Montanan in need. Check out the audio of our caller, Richard in Billings, below: