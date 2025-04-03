What a Honker. Five of the Biggest Waterfowl in Montana

Spring brings more time outdoors for many Montanans. If you're out driving around or enjoying our public lands, you might encounter some seriously big birds—especially this time of year, when many waterfowl species are making their long migration back to the North.

I'll be honest... I'm not great at identifying birds. Like most Montanans, I can recognize bald eagles, wild turkeys, robins, Canadian geese, a few types of ducks, etc., but most of the time when we see a big, unusual-looking bird on our adventures, I'm lost.

I fake my bird knowledge.

When we happen to spot a tall bird wandering in a marshy area, I'll say to my spouse, "Look! There's a loon!" but it could very well be a crane.

90% of the time, I'm probably incorrect. If you're like me, perhaps this article will help you identify five of the biggest waterfowl you'll see in Montana.

Sandhill Crane

This lanky bird stands nearly four feet tall and sports a wingspan up to 6.5 feet. Despite its gangly appearance, bird watchers note that the Sandhill crane is known for its graceful mating dance.

Trumpeter Swan

Ah, the Trumpeter Swan, the largest waterfowl native to North America. This stately species is built like a B-52 bomber. Tipping the scales at 20 pounds, the Trumpeter has a wingspan of nearly 7 feet. They are more common in the western half of Montana.

American White Pelican

When most people think about pelicans, they picture a coastal community. However, the American White Pelican can be found across North America, including Montana. With a wingspan that can stretch nearly 9 feet, this bird is a beast.

Great Blue Heron

Aha! This is the bird I always incorrectly identify as a loon. The Great Blue Heron is a sexy thing, standing up to 53 inches tall. It's surprisingly light for its height, averaging just 5 - 6 pounds.

Whooping Crane

Whooping cranes were nearly hunted to extinction in our not-so-distant past. Montana FWP notes that these graceful birds are slowly making a comeback. They are the tallest bird in North America, reaching nearly five feet tall.

You can dig deeper into birds found in Montana with the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Field Guide. Cromwell Lab's All About Birds is another fantastic resource.

