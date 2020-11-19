Billings Businesses Need Us Now More Than Ever

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

During our Flakesgiving week, we are amazed by the generosity of our locals and all the local business owners. It's crazy how willing they are to help no matter what our cause. We all need to remember them when we patronize a business, especially now. They are always there, no matter if a school needs help or if it's a cancer fundraiser, they are always there. Many of these places could sure use us now to return the favor. These shutdowns are really hurting their ability to pay their own bills. We need to help them hang on as long as they can until this is over. What goes around comes around and they need us now more than ever. Thanks to everyone for your help and we'll see ya tomorrow at 5.