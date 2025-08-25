This school year, Townsquare Media Billings and Gerstner Adam Law are recognizing a featured student of the week. Each week, we spotlight an outstanding student in our community - whether they’re excelling in the classroom, on the field, or making a difference through service.

Parents, grandparents, guardians, teachers, and coaches are invited to nominate a student who deserves recognition, along with a photo and a short description of why they stand out.

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We'll recognize each student on-air and online each week, and at the end of the school year, one Most Valuable Pupil will win $1,000. Student winners can spend the money however they'd like, or perhaps they'll choose to save it for college or trade school. Weekly MVP winners will also receive a gift certificate or other prize from the radio station prize stash.

Nominate a kid for Billings MVP below.

Photos courtesy Gerstner Adam Law, used with permission Photos courtesy Gerstner Adam Law, used with permission loading...

Montana is full of great kids.

Today's youth face a lot of unfair judgment. "Kids today don't want to work! This generation wants to sit on their gosh darn electronics all day! Kids nowadays don't have any respect!", elders grumble.

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We know those generalizations are largely untrue. Each of us knows kids who are hard-working, kind, giving, high-achieving, or inspirations to their peers, teachers, or fellow students. Billings' MVP is a way to spotlight these kids and their achievements.

Photos courtesy Gerstner Adam Law, used with permission Photos courtesy Gerstner Adam Law, used with permission loading...

About Gerstner Adam Law.

Accidents happen. Injuries happen. But you don’t have to face them alone. At Gerstner Adam Law, Colin Gerstner and Paul Adam will help you navigate life’s toughest challenges. From auto accidents to workers’ comp, they’ll guide you every step of the way, fight for what you deserve, and make sure your voice is heard.

They’re not just lawyers, they’re Billings locals who care deeply about this community and the people in it. Learn how they can stand up for you at gerstnerlawoffice.com.

LOOK: Rare Vintage Photos Of Montana Go back in time and see some of the history of Montana in these vintage photographs. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern