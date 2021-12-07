A social media post made on Monday (12/6) has area law enforcement on high alert following an apparent threat to a local high school, according to Billings Police.

In a press release from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley late on Monday night, officers from the Billings Police Department have been following up on an online post that involved a shooting threat that reportedly would take place at Skyview High School on Tuesday, December 7.

Lieutenant Wooley said in the press release that "at this time, the BPD has not been able to validate or verify the threat." Wooley also said that during the investigation the "Officers and Detectives have only been able to speak with those who have shared a screen shot of the post, which referred to someone who claimed to see the post on another story."

Billings Police will be investigating any and all leads through the night, and an increased law enforcement presence will be provided at Skyview High School on Tuesday (12/7), according to the press release.

BPD is also asking that anyone who saw that original posted threat on social media, or "anyone who received direct message from the person who shared stating they saw the post to contact the BPD at (406) 657-8200 right away."

According to the press release, School District 2 will be sending out additional information to students and parents at Skyview High School on Tuesday morning.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

