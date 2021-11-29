The winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac for 2021-2021 is predicting a "season of shivers" for most of the United States, and the potential for "above-average snowfall is also in the forecast along a track from eastern Montana southward through the western halves of the Dakotas and into northeastern Colorado."

But up to this point, the temperatures have remained mild and snowfall has been minimal for Yellowstone County. That may change this upcoming weekend.

According to the current National Weather Service forecast for Billings, temperatures will be in the upper 50's through Tuesday (11/30), and in the mid to upper 60's on Wednesday and Thursday for the first two days of December.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Temperatures will eventually begin to drop into the 40's on Friday, and that will bring a 20 percent chance of a rain and snow mix on Friday night (12/3). There's another chance of snow on Saturday (12/4) when the high is expected to be in the mid-40's.

Strong winds are also expected to return to our area beginning tomorrow (Tuesday 11/30) and stick around through Thursday (12/2). Areas around Big Timber and Livingston could see gusts top 60 mph, and will cause difficult travel along Interstate 90 and U.S. 191, according to the National Weather Service.

Credit: National Weather Service

The extended weather forecast through mid-December from the Weather Channel predicts high temperatures in Billings will cool off, with highs expected to be in the upper 30's to mid-40's through December 13.

To get updated information on road conditions across Montana, CLICK HERE.

For live road conditions across the state of Wyoming, CLICK HERE.

