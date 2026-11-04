A couple of weeks ago, I clicked on the Visit MT website and ended up with a travel pack from the tourism board. In the pack were a Montana sticker, a Montana postcard, a Montana car air freshener (in pine scent, of course), and a Montana map.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Call me old-school, but there is something attractive about an actual map.

Not Google Maps on my laptop or a tiny map on my phone, but a big, beautiful, two-foot-by-three-foot paper representation of our state. I tacked it on my office wall, and every time I glance up, I'm reminded how big Montana is.

Last weekend, high school football players from across Montana experienced Montana's vastness firsthand during Class B Round One playoff games. Buses racked up a mind-blowing 4,411 round-trip miles to and from the games. Check out these distances.

Cut Bank to Huntley Project - 688 miles

Eureka to Manhattan - 674 miles

Glasgow to Red Lodge - 680 miles

Columbus to Florence - 626 miles

Baker to Malta - 584 miles

Shepherd to Fairfield - 512 miles

Boulder to Thompson Falls - 488 miles

Anaconda to Three Forks - 159 miles

Let's say the bus tops out at 70 miles per hour. That means the Cut Bank to Huntley Project travel time was at least NINE HOURS round trip. That's a long time on a bus.

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Eight-man football teams in Montana are traveling even further.

When Sheridan traveled to Scobey, MT, they put on almost 1200 miles round trip. And when Frenchtown met up with Sidney, they drove 659 miles ONE WAY, a roughly 11-hour drive in normal traffic.

Of course, parents are making the trips as well, because that's what we do. Oftentimes we'll turn these weekends into mini Montana vacations, supporting countless local small-town businesses along the way.

LOOK: Best scenic drives in Montana It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Montana using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker