If you're looking for work in the Billings area, the United States Postal Service has some immediate openings to fill, and they're hoping to add a few more helping hands before the holiday shipping frenzy kicks into high gear.

Let's face it, the weeks leading up to Christmas aren't exactly a slow time for the folks delivering our mail and packages. Between online shopping, holiday cards, and all those boxes making their way across the country, the USPS has plenty of work to do.

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Billings USPS Processing and Distribution Center - Google Maps Billings USPS Processing and Distribution Center - Google Maps

USPS is now hiring at the Billings mail processing center.

To prepare for the seasonal rush and beyond, the Postal Service is hosting a couple of job fairs at its Billings Regional Processing and Distribution Center. They're looking to hire Mail Handler Assistants to help keep all those letters and packages moving.

The job involves loading, unloading, and moving mail and packages. It's a fast-paced position that requires staying active and working as part of a team. If sitting behind a desk all day isn't your idea of a good time, this might be worth checking out.

Photo by Ethan Hoover on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Hoover on Unsplash

When and Where to Attend the USPS Job Fair in Billings

USPS representatives will be available to answer questions, explain the positions, and help interested applicants learn more about the hiring process. There are two opportunities to attend:

Friday, November 13, 2026

Friday, November 20, 2026

Time:10 AM to 2 PM

Location: 841 S. 26th St., Billings, MT 59101

Photo by Adrian Sulyok on Unsplash Photo by Adrian Sulyok on Unsplash

What Are the Requirements?

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation. You'll also need to be available to work weekends and holidays.

USPS says the positions come with competitive compensation, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement. The Postal Service also promotes a rewarding work environment for people who want to build a career rather than pick up a temporary holiday gig.

If you're interested in learning more or applying, check out the USPS guide to applying for postal service jobs.

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